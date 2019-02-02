Transcript for Police hunt for brazen thieves who targeted a Los Angeles mansion

We do though start this half hour with a brazen heist at a Los Angeles mansion. Police now searching for the thiefs who rammed through the gate and made off with a safe filled with cash and jewelry and ABC's Marcus Moore joins us now live from L.A. With more. Good morning, mark rust. Reporter: Hey, Eva, good morning. This was a bold crime happening Thursday night at that mansion here in Los Angeles. And police have evidence that they've collected at the scene and they have detailed video of the suspects and that search is on this morning. The surveillance video you are watching this morning is a critical clue in a herculean heist that so far has police baffled. Investigators say at least two thieves managed to steal a massive safe from this $15 million Los Angeles mansion. The lavish home just a few doors down from the playboy mansion. Look closely at this video of this bizarre heist and you see a female suspect pulling up to the home in a red SUV then turning the car around, even driving up up onto the curb before finally ramming the vehicle through the front gate. Later that same woman jumping into the passenger seat as the car takes off. The cameras also capturing the dark object in the back, the safe reportedly containing up to $350,000 in cash and jewelry. Say safe so big, they didn't even close the back hatch. This was a bold crime. Yes, because it happened around 9:20 P.M. Which people are still up and they could hear a massive noise. Reporter: Records show the home belongs to inventor Ronald Katz, the brother of Broadway star Joel grey and uncle of "Dirty dancing" job Jennifer grey. There's a distinct possibility that this was an inside job. The safe was so large and so heavy, they had to have equipment to help them pull the safe out. Reporter: This morning the suspects behind this brazen burglary are still on the loose. The homeowner wants them off the street and his property returned. We just want these two individuals taken off the streets. Reporter: And it certainly appears as though there was a well-planned burglary and you have to imagine there are additional cameras at homes and perhaps businesses that may have captured that truck with the back hatch open. Hopefully it leads authorities to those suspects, guys. Definitely. Marcus Moore, amazing video, joining us from Los Angeles, thanks so much.

