Transcript for President Trump arrives at George H.W. Bush funeral

Back inside the cathedral right there President Bush First Lady money prison term for sleet and light truck. Now entering as the motorcade makes its way. Towards a cathedral. Prison term plan by employer ask you read the family. Also paid his respects the capitol rotunda. All the presidents now in place. Every living American president. But George W. Bush on the other side when he arrives. To honor our 41 president. Thanks presence in the second. Mark up drove again just that picture right there tells you. He tells the story of trying to bring our country together. At least for one day. You see the continuity of government that you see your history right there in that front pew and it occurs to me George one person we don't see of course is George W. Bush who. Eulogize his father but the most indelible moment. Both men had of each other bush 41 and bush 43. Was during the memorial service for 9/11 at which was held on the fourteenth to September 2001. And George W. Bush made a very emotional speech. And did a beautiful magnificent speech. Came back to kids camp whose father reached over a circus hand. And it was an incredibly stirring moment I can't imagine that George W Bush's I think that was the scene. Right there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.