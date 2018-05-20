-
Now Playing: Ex-spy released from hospital after poisoning
-
Now Playing: Trump claims 'Obama FBI spied on the Trump campaign'
-
Now Playing: Italian actress Asia Argento slams Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes film festival
-
Now Playing: President Trump stands by his claims that his campaign was spied on by the FBI
-
Now Playing: A look inside the world famous Kew Gardens
-
Now Playing: Time magazine calls Harry and Meghan "modern royals"
-
Now Playing: 1 person killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Washington state
-
Now Playing: New details from the reception and parties following the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: New details emerge on how the Texas school shooting was carried out
-
Now Playing: What we know about the Sante Fe High School alleged shooter
-
Now Playing: Some of Hollywood's brightest stars attend the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Harry, Markle do things their way with a non-traditional royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Harry, Markle ride storybook-style horse-drawn carriage through Windsor
-
Now Playing: Harry, Markle include both tradition and personal touches in the ceremony
-
Now Playing: Americans threw watch parties to catch the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: A look at the royal wedding cake
-
Now Playing: A look at Markle's royal wedding dress
-
Now Playing: Markle's journey from American actress to member of the British royal family
-
Now Playing: These adorable royal wedding kid guests made us smile
-
Now Playing: These royal wedding dresses changed fashion history