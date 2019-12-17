Transcript for President Trump’s dustup with Rudy Giuliani

Thank you. More on this from our chief white house correspondent Jon we saw Mary mention that number in the poll, seven out of ten Americans believe that there should be witnesses, the president should send witnesses for that senate trial and the pressure could increase now that the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is out there giving new interviews, making new concessions, putting out new evidence. Reporter: Some remarkable statements by Rudy Giuliani just showing how involved he was in this whole Ukraine situation, specifically regarding the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie yovanovitch. Giuliani said he spoke to the president a couple of times about yovanovitch, saying that she was -- she should be fired essentially and that the president put him in touch directly with the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, that he had multiple conversations with Pompeo, that Pompeo requested more information, which Giuliani provided. Keep in mind, George, Rudy Giuliani was here at the white house just last week. Incredible. Meantime, Jon, on another front the president taking aim at that presidential debate commission which is calling into question the possibility that there will actually be general election debates in the fall. Reporter: The president is suggesting that he may bypass the commission which has hosted every presidential debate since 1988 because he says the commission is filled with, quote, trump haters and never trumpers. George, the president says this is a quote from a tweet he put out as president of the united States, the debates are up to me. So this commission has already set dates and locations for the debates but the president is making it clear that he may be willing to debate but not necessarily with that commission. He is right about that. There's only a debate if he shows up. Reporter: That is exactly right. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

