Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with local craftsmen in Tonga

Harry and Meghan wrapping up their two-day visit to Tonga and enjoying a lot of laughs and facing a minor air scare head back to Australia for the invictus games and James Longman was on the plane when they had that scare and good morning to you, again, James. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Happy Friday. There was a fair bit of drama for a missed landing. But I'm still very much on Tonga time. It was a day full of music and song and for Meghan quite a few costume changes. A bit of drama for their flight to Sydney this morning. The royal plane aborted the initial landing because of another plane on the runway but no reason to worry, it just meant a second chance to enjoy the views as it came around again all following their last day on the island nation of Tonga. Music and song the themes of the day. Their visit to a local trade fair, a chance to experience the culture. Meghan in another martin grant creation with a little extra help from her happy hosts. ?????? the royal couple haven't had long in Tonga but the time they've had has been filled with music and song. Later at a school, the musical theme continued. ?????? Reporter: The royal couple's spirits lifted high by this tongan performance. Tonga is leading by example and understands deeply the impact of environmental changes, because they directly affect these islands. Reporter: Meghan in a blue dress from Veronica beard for a final good-bye from Tonga's princess Anjelica. Tongans seemed to be singing all day. Meghan finishing the day in her third look wowing at a Sydney gala in a shimmering black and white gown designed by Oscar de la Renta pairing it with her pumps. Some calling it her best look yet. It sure was a fun day, Michael. All right, thank you so much. Get ready, Tiffany haddish

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.