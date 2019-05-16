Transcript for New questions about seriousness of Iran threat

This comes as the U.S. Faces rising tensions with Iran. Questions this morning about how serious the threat is after the state department ordered all non-essential personnel to leave the embassy in Iraq. ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is in Washington with the latest. Good morning to you, Martha. Reporter: Leadership will be briefed later today on the intelligence that led to the call to evacuate personnel from that heavily fortified embassy. Members of congress from both sides demanding more information. What we do know this morning is that the initial intelligence that caused the U.S. Military to send warships and bombers to the region came from images taken in Iran's port of chabahar on the sea of Oman. An official says missiles were seen on small boats feared that could be fired at vessels and Iranian operatives placed small explosive devices on the hulls of four oil tankers to send a message to the U.S. About sanctions. This morning, Iran's foreign minister saying the escalating sanctions are unacceptable and an aid to Iran's president taunting president trump on Twitter saying if you lose 2020 partly because every decent working American has to pay an arm and a leg for a tank of gas at the pumps in an election year, don't blame us, George. Martha Raddatz, thank you

