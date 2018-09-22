Transcript for Did Rosenstein suggest to secretly record Trump?

wss dive right in. We'll stt with new developments overnight in two huge political ses. He first bombshell line in "T new York Tim" this morning. The number two official in the justice department rod senstein,he man who oversees the rusa reportedly stly discusd recordings conveions with president to expose disarray in the wesng. Overnight tnt seeming to react to this S at rmi was he hinting that he's about to fire Rosenstein? The other big headline, the latest OROM republic se to Dr. Chriey Ford whoupreme courminee bretkavanaugh of assault when and where will she testify? E've got bh vered this morning but we start here with the president's react to the Rosenstein bombshell. Abs David wrht is in jerseyhere the psident is he weekend. David, good Mo to just yet the predent soding off here as he does so often or is this the first move an efforto oust the deputy rney Gener. Gettinrid of rod Rosenstein have norm ilications in part because he's the guy that oversees the Russia investiga. ???Ud to be a amerin ???order: At his rally in springfielresident tmp ma it clear he's not done draining the swamp. You saw what happen fb Reporter: Trump referring to this report ine New York Times" aboombshell mos by Andrew Mccabe who to acting director en the as well.y're all GE. Th're all gone. They're all gone. But the's a linging stench and we're going et rid of Repter: Accorng to sources, T memos areotes from a may 2017 conversa in ic attorney gel rod Rosenstein reportedly suggested mccabeothers wea a wire when meeting with remove a president who's unfit for office. Accordto the mem suggested the cabinet tondorse then. But sources none of th W ever cared. Ident was T secretly Rd one source says the common about wearing a wire was rcd borne out of frustratio Rosenstein first called "The factually incorrect. Later offering aefully worded DL. I nevepursued or authorized ring the president any ggestion tt I have ever vocated for removal ofhe present is absutely false. [ Chan Reporteowdeand his Ales are rouge hi Ng for rosstein to be impeached. Es rosenstn have to Rorter: It's a question the white house has facing fo. Is thesident gog fire rod Rosenstein? I don't have any nouncemeat. The present's voiced tht have any to add. Reporter: All of could be estabing a pretty for firing Rosenstein. Buthat would be tricause rosenste is the guthat hiredthe speciacort el oversees E Russia investigation. Also Andrew Mccabe is not somebody te president has tread as a relble source E past andccve an O grind because he was fired from tbi just hos before his scheduled retirement and he coming ou a., David, psimp backtrackon declassify documents related to E. Is about-face from the president. U'll rememr that jlast week I believe it wa ggested that the F- he called on the FBI to release reext message about the Russia investiga from James comendrew mcca and others. Now he iing away from that saying he's not thing to declassify them but he reservhe right to do so in Fu guys.. Thks, David Wright, there in new jers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.