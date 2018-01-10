-
Now Playing: Cajun Navy rescue efforts
-
Now Playing: Navy SEALS, volunteers continue rescue efforts despite tragedy
-
Now Playing: Rush to rescue passengers on downed plane caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Death toll soars past 800 in Indonesia quake and tsunami
-
Now Playing: Last-minute deal struck on NAFTA
-
Now Playing: First lady heads to Africa
-
Now Playing: Peruvians bring their pets to church for blessing
-
Now Playing: Death toll soars in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Emergency crews rush to reach remote areas after Indonesia tsunami
-
Now Playing: Hundreds dead in Indonesia from powerful tsunami
-
Now Playing: Inquest into Pret allergy death
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford, Donald Trump rally, and Dashuhua: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: No injuries as jet lands off coast of Micronesia
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes into ocean off Micronesia
-
Now Playing: Surfing, selfies and super typhoons: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Seal slaps kayaker in the face with octopus
-
Now Playing: Whale stranded in River Thames
-
Now Playing: President Trump participates in last day of UN General Assembly
-
Now Playing: Beluga whale spotted in River Thames outside London
-
Now Playing: Trump's UN speech met with laughter