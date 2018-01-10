Transcript for Rush to rescue passengers on downed plane caught on camera

Him and his family. Thank you. The dramatic rescue near Micronesia where passengers were saved from a plane crash. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: The airline has confirmed that one person is missing. Divers have searched the inside of that plane, but didn't find anyone. The frantic response to this crash all caught on tape. This morning, dramatic newly released video of a daring rescue. Boaters along with the rescue team rushing towards this crash jet liner saving nearly everyone on board. Over here. Over here. Reporter: This is the view as U.S. Navy sailors sweep this partly submerged boeing-747. Searching inside as it takes on water. Badly injured guy on the other side. Reporter: Officials say the flight to a Micronesian island near Guam came down short of the lagoon. We came in low. We came in very low. I thought we landed hard until I looked over and saw a hole in the side of the plane and water was coming in. Reporter: Authorities initially saying everyone made it out alive, but now fears one male passenger may be missing. Seven of those on board reportedly taken to the hospital. I was really impressed with our locals. Immediately started coming out in boats. One would think they might be afraid to approach a plane that just crashed. They were awesome and I was really impressed with the response. Reporter: And no word on the cause of this crash. It is under investigation. Four people are still in the hospital this morning, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.