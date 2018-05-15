Now Playing: Guardian angel helps Loyola Chicago basketball team enter the Sweet 16

Now Playing: Supreme Court strikes down federal anti-sports gambling law

Now Playing: Security camera captures 'angel' image over truck

Now Playing: Mom accused of torturing 10 children speaks out

Now Playing: Concerns growing over next volcano eruption in Hawaii

Now Playing: WH faces backlash for not apologizing for McCain comment

Now Playing: Trump visits first lady in hospital after kidney procedure

Now Playing: Over 50 dead as US opens embassy in Jerusalem

Now Playing: Severe storms tear across the country

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: The cast of 'Deadpool 2' plays 'Deadpool: Confessions' game

Now Playing: Middle school student creates website to match families with shelter pups

Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey, Tim Cook send powerful messages to grads

Now Playing: Police officer seen punching 17-year-old during arrest

Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Paris knife attack

Now Playing: New US embassy opens in Jerusalem

Now Playing: Disney's Rainbow Mickey Collection releases new products

Now Playing: How to get beauty looks inspired by Kate and Meghan ahead of the royal wedding

Now Playing: 'Deadpool 2' cast faces off in 'Deadpool: Confessions' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'Deadpool 2' stars dish on the action-packed sequel live on 'GMA'