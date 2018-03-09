Severe storms cause havoc over Labor Day weekend

More
The Midwest already has endured flash flooding and almost two dozen tornadoes just this week.
2:41 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms cause havoc over Labor Day weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57571568,"title":"Severe storms cause havoc over Labor Day weekend","duration":"2:41","description":"The Midwest already has endured flash flooding and almost two dozen tornadoes just this week.","url":"/GMA/News/video/severe-storms-havoc-labor-day-weekend-57571568","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.