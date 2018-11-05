Severe storms sweep the country

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest weather systems as more than 30 million Americans are in the storm zone.
0:48 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms sweep the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55092278,"title":"Severe storms sweep the country","duration":"0:48","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest weather systems as more than 30 million Americans are in the storm zone. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/severe-storms-sweep-country-55092278","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.