Transcript for Severe storms sweeping across the country

Wanna tie about a pair of breaking weather stories we've got severe storms sweeping across the country overnight downing trees and knocking out power. And then in California would guess spiraling wildfire situation fueled by dangerous heat and high winds so let's start it off here. With Sam Champion who's in for rob this morning saying good morning to you. Jack good morning everyone let's deal right with this because overnight this fire really has doubled in size and exploded they're calling this a potty fiery Tim Lake County California that's north of San Francisco. It this came and northern California's just after northern California's warmest day of the year so far winds picked over night at 9 o'clock last night. We have 400 acres burning this morning as we come on the air. Cal fire's telling us 15100 acres are burning we've more than doubled the size of this fire. Now twelve homes most of Beazer Homes or twelve structures already evacuated and burning 700. Homes are under mandatory evacuation. In this area the fires cal fire's telling us that fires already crests another hill. And they are very concerned about what's going on in this area so again. Right after the warmest day of the year you spark this fire California has had a fire season but now everyone calls all year around. The fire season it's been very very dry last year one of the worst fire seasons in California history. This year no reason to expect anything different take a look at those numbers for heat burning here all the way through in fires likely to star because there's some very strong winds and that as well. We're storms are firing this morning we have a severe storm watch Oklahoma also an Arkansas these storms will light up your skies if they haven't yet. They will today we will revive some storms later develop a new area. Liberal Wichita Oklahoma City this could be 7090 mile per hour winds and possible tornadoes in that storm Adrian got a lot to talk about when we get to weather our rights and we look forward Rick thank you.

