Severe weather causing major damage north of New York

More
A tornado ripped through Ottawa, Canada, causing destruction on parts of buildings in the nation's capital and leaving several people critically injured.
1:15 | 09/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather causing major damage north of New York

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58006995,"title":"Severe weather causing major damage north of New York","duration":"1:15","description":"A tornado ripped through Ottawa, Canada, causing destruction on parts of buildings in the nation's capital and leaving several people critically injured.","url":"/GMA/News/video/severe-weather-causing-major-damage-north-york-58006995","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.