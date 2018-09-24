-
Now Playing: Georgia candidate Michael Williams' campaign ad features 'deportation bus'
-
Now Playing: Inside the fake eyelash craze
-
Now Playing: Danny Glover discusses working with the 'iconic' Robert Redford
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Ricky Gervais live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes of the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle reveals the ways she surprised Prince Harry on her wedding day
-
Now Playing: New high-tech ways to save money while online shopping
-
Now Playing: Caterer turns officiant to save couple's wedding day
-
Now Playing: Siblings release campaign ad against candidate brother
-
Now Playing: Bus driver appears to allow students behind the wheel
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods wins 1st tournament in over 5 years
-
Now Playing: What's next for Kavanaugh after 2nd accusation?
-
Now Playing: WH gives forceful response to 2nd Kavanaugh accuser
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on breaking story of 2nd Kavanaugh accuser
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Report
-
Now Playing: The #FlowerVaseHair trend is blooming all over Instagram
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee does an unboxing but has to guess what city in Michigan it's from
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' team discusses the upcoming 10th season of their show
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: Paul Simon wraps up his farewell tour in Queens, New York, where he grew up