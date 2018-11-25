Transcript for Snow and other weather conditions cause travel headaches

Here we are on one of the busiest travel days of the year and we have more than 30 million Americans in 15 states under weather alerts. Heavy snow and wind gusts in several cities overnight. White out conditions, taking a look at Chicago where they're bracing for several inches of snow. This as heavy rains move across the northeast. You can see the rain coming down in Boston. We have team coverage of the storms. And how they could impact the mad dash home. Let's start with Sam champion in for rob this morning. The timing of these storms couldn't be more convenient. One of them is worse than the other. Good morning, everyone. Storm number one is the coastal low. We'll talk about that. It's a little trouble for the Boston area and everything north. Storm number two is the storm in the plains. This is a real snow maker, even Briz conditions. This will bring things to a slow down. If you're going through Chicago land, this could be a problem. Any plane that goes through there could be slow because of this. Look at Kansas City about 5:00 P.M. Kansas City, you're right on the border of the 6 to 12 inches of snow. Chicago land in that zone as well. Anything south of Kansas City is going to be a lot less. Jefferson city around 1 to 4. Same thing around Chicago, Detroit, the city lines are anything north of that is where the heavier snow will fall. This is Monday at 7:00 A.M. This continues to move. It also moves into the northeast, because we have milder air, it's mostly rain. Back to you guys. Thanks Sam. The snow causing an absolute mess on the roads. As well as delays and cancellations at the airport. All as millions are trying to make their way home after the holiday weekend. Alex Perez is at o'hare international airport. Where the snow is expected to pile up this afternoon. Alex, good morning. Take a look. It's already busy here at o'hare. These passengers are bracing for those words no one wants to hear on one of the busiest travel days of the year, delays, cancellations and travel headaches. Reporter: Overnight wild winter weather severely impacting parts of the country ahead of one of busiest travel days. In Colorado mountain snow creating dangerous driving conditions. These cars involved in some of the accidents that led to the hours-long shut down of a major highway. There was a hazmat truck that was jackknifed in the middle of the road. People were trying to brake. They were flying kind of everywhere. Reporter: In South Dakota slippery roads leading to slide offs. Cars in Nebraska inching forward. Snowy blasts limit driving visibility. Flooding near D.C. From continuing northeast rains leads to this water rescue of 20 some people. Trapped in a building surrounded by several feet of water. It's all dry from here. Reporter: The ripple effects of the wicked weather will be felt as more travels begin packing the roads and skies this morning. Just over 3 million passengers are expected to take flight today. Blizzard and storm warnings in effect from the central plains to the great Lakes could cause delays. The national weather service warning of reduced visibility on snow covered roadways for the millions who will get behind the wheel today. The good news is this is a fast moving storm. All of the major airlines issuing waivers for passengers in effected areas. Dan, whit?

