Transcript for Statewide recount underway in Florida as other races hang in the balance

Thanks very much. Cecilia? Bracing for those as well. Let's turn to the election cliffhangers. Races in Florida are especially heated. We're talking about thousands of ballots separating the governor and senate contests there. Both senate candidates have now filed lawsuits and now there is a statewide recount under way. Our senior congressional correspondent, Mary Bruce, has more. It feels like a little deja Vu here. Reporter: They are once again racing to recount votes in Florida. Election workers going around the clock right now to try and meet a 3:00 P.M. Thursday deadline. Tensions rising in Florida as protesters over the weekend gathered outside this Broward county election headquarters. The recount of more than 8 million votes in the sunshine state now in full swing, and the stakes couldn't be higher. The race for governor within a critical half percentage point. Democrat Andrew Gillum who admitted defeat on election night is now taking back his concession. I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote. Reporter: Overnight at a Florida church, Gillum insisting on a full recount. I'm simply here to say that for the votes that have been cast, they ought to be counted. Every last single one of them. Reporter: But his Republican opponent, Ron Desantis who leads by 33,000 votes is refusing to back down. Since the election a few days ago, we have begun our transition efforts to build an administration that can secure Florida's future. Reporter: Florida's senate race is even tighter and the war of words even uglier. Republican Rick Scott claims bill necessary season trying to steal the election. Senator Nelson is clearly trying to try to commit fraud to win this election. Reporter: But Scott being accused of not counting every ballot. He is trying to stop all the ballots, and impeing the process. Reporter: And keeping a close eye from overseas, president trump is accusing Democrats without evidence of trying to steal two big elections in Florida tweeting, we are watching closely, but law enforcement is not currently investigating any potential election fraud. And in Arizona, the battle for that senate seat is also taking a turn. The Democrat, has expanded with thousands of ballots to be counted. Arizona and Florida, and also in Georgia still, Mary? Reporter: Yeah. Stacey Abrams is not conceding in that contentious race. Her campaign argues there are enough outstanding ballots to force a runoff against Republican Brian Kemp. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.