Transcript for Storm to bring rain, wind to New Year's revelers in Times Square

Happy new year. We're S away from ringing in 2019. A live look at the famous times square ball. Thousands of crystals ready to shine. If you can't wait for the ball to drop why not party with the kiwis. The drok has already struck midnight in auckland, new Zealand. You can see the celebrations under way there. Back here in New York, the NYPD is expecting more than a million people right outside our studio to watch the ball drop live. Millions more watching around the world and looks like that ball is going to drop to a pretty nasty storm. Ginger right there with all the latest. Good morning to you, ginger. Ah, good morning to you. Hitting this button won't just mean a new year but another storm turning that on and turning on the heavy rain starting after 3:00 or 4:00 P.M. Is when it begins, part of a large system impacting more than half the nation, 70 million people in just 24 hours so a lot to be talking about here. Let's talk about the cold part. That's St. Collude, Minnesota, the video you're seeing, the the slide-offs and a northern storm combining with the southern one. When you see the radar some of the worst areas would be north of Chicago. They've had a slide-off type weekend and more freezing rain possible and alerts, really another one back in the southwest, Albuquerque expecting snow but as far as right here along the east coast and new York City so important, the forecast here today, it is one of the wettest and certainly one of the warmest. One of the warmest since 2004 as that warm front slides through, you can anticipate the heavy rain at times. People will be like drowned rats. It will feel so sloppy, windy and rainy. That is the forecast right here in times square but, of course, this is going to impact a lot from Cleveland through the Ohio river valley and severe storms I'll have details on for just a bit. It is a good morning morning. One of the warmest we've had certainly in the time I've been up at this ball. Beyond the weather security, of course, a concern for tonight's ball drop here in

