Transcript for Storm causes structure to collapse at Backstreet Boys concert

that dangerous and de weather overnight. Take a lat this omous shelf cloud rollinacross long Island, New York yesterday, quy darkening the sky. And one man killed when he was struck by lightning at a Long Island park stag next to a tree under a boardwalk. The 16th lightning fatality this . And look at this new video of the aftermat a tornado in Mississippi that toppled TRE and damaged a number of homes th All of this as the next round of summer storms gets ready to hie south and the midwest. Rob is here with more on what we can expect. Yeah, guy we have two separate systems that will impact two big chus of the country. As we saw yesterday, is time of the year when these things develop in the afternoon, tn certainly pack a punch. Reporter: Over damaging storncegain causing havoc in the southern plai more than a dozen people injured after severe storms ripped through a ckstreet boy concert in Oklahoma. The strong winds tearing down awni a chaotic scas first responders tend to tho 14 rushed to the hospital, pt of the venue destr. It's heartbreaking for those ople that we there to have fun at the backstreet boys concert and they have to be wheeout on a stretcher. Reporter: The backstreet boys eeting overnight, we never want to put nouns in harm's way and W tonight's weather cancel the show. In the east, severe weather also forcing the evacuationthe Kenny Chesney concert in new je's MetLife stadium. On Long Island, a man wakilled aftebeing struck by lightning. In the west, new video of this mud fln southern California after heavy dopours in Riverside count. Take a look at this newly released CL phone video capturing the dramatic men a son and father became trapped in a raging forest firen Montana's glacier national park. Jesus god, lp us. Reporter: The two navigatin through E flames as fiery debris rainewn on their windshield. The fire caused by lightning now scorching over 4100 acres. They N certainly use some rain we're getting in the east. I was actually at that Kenny Chesney cancer WHE it evacuated. An hour and a half delay because the St were lining up one after th we can see similar weather across the southern plains and the southeast asl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.