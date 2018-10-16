Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump dismissed

A federal judge in California dismissed Daniels' defamation claim against the president and ordered her to reimburse Trump's legal fees for defending the lawsuit.
0:27 | 10/16/18

A win for president trump and his legal battle with porn star stormy Daniels. A federal judge in California has dismissed in a defamation claim against the president and ordered to pay the president's legal fees. Trump had called her claim that she is threaten to keep silent about her 2006 affair with trumpet total con job. The judge ruled that response is protected by the First Amendment because Daniels had sought to publicly percent herself as an adversary try. Her lawyer Michael of an audience considering a running instrument point one he plans to appeal the rule.

