How can you help a suicidal person?

More
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
1:14 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How can you help a suicidal person?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55749670,"title":"How can you help a suicidal person?","duration":"1:14","description":"If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).","url":"/GMA/News/video/suicidal-person-55749670","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.