Transcript for Superintendent bans referee from officiating matches in NJ school district

Meanwhile, an emergency school board meeting overnight in the case of a high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks just moments before the match. This case has provoked so much outrage and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you too, Dan. A special emergency meeting held to discuss the questionable actions of this referee, and a chance for the family of this young wrestler to speak through their lawyer about just how difficult this has been for their son. It's the controversy the world's been watching. A high school wrestler given an ultimatum, to cut his hair before competing in a wrestling match. This should not have happened to Andrew. This should not happen to any high school or student athlete in history. Reporter: The New Jersey regional school board held an emergency meeting to announce an internal investigation into why a trainer cut off Andrew Johnson's dreadlocks at the insistence of the referee, instead of it being pulled back and covered. He was drained emotionally, tears coming down his eyes. Reporter: The family says it was traumatic for the 16-year-old. Was there things that could have been done? Yes. As I said, administrators were there that could have stepped up that did not. They did not try to plead with the ref. Reporter: The school's superintendent says the referee, Alan Maloney will never officiate another match in the district. We don't want to be apart with the referee moving forward. He is done working with our district. Reporter: The family claims in a statement that Maloney was late and missed weigh-ins. The moment his appearance would have been checked out and the head covering Johnson had was rejected by the referee. High school wrestling regulations state that an athlete's hair cannot hang longer than his shirt collar and must be contained in a head wear or hair net. But this has hit a nerve. It's going to take that kid years to get over that. And the referee, if there are racial overtones, he needs to be gone from the score forever. That's it. Bottom line. Reporter: New Jersey civil rights division is also investigating this case, and the family tells ABC news that although being on a wrestling team, he has a match scheduled for today, Johnson will not be present. Appreciate it. We move onto a heartwarming holiday story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.