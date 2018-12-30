Transcript for Thief steals luxury yacht from dock

Now to the wild police chase over a stolen yacht. ABC's janai Mormon here with more on this yacht jacking which is something you don't say very often. Witnesses tell us they couldn't believe what they were seeing. A luxury yacht stolen from a dock, the suspected thief taking it on a joyride. Reporter: Dramatic video of a million dollar yacht swerving out of control in this busy California harbor. Oh, my god. Spin it around. Oh no. Watch out. Get out of the way. Reporter: In just minutes police on boats speed toward the 70-foot vessel. With guns drawn storm the luxury yacht like something out of the movies. Moments later -- They got him. We're fine. Use your handcuffs. Reporter: Police arresting a 24-year-old man who they say was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This witness is the boater who alerted police. We have the owner of the boat. That boat is stolen. That's when they reengaged. Okay, this is more than a drunken person messing around on the boat. It's theft. That's when they took it a little more serious and tried to get on. Reporter: Luckily no one got hurt. It could have been a lot worse. He could have took off, slamming into a bunch of boats. It could have been bad. Reporter: Dick Peckham telling ABC news I'm thankful to the Newport beach department. And harbor response to their quick response. They did a wonderful job in diffusing what could have been a serious situation. The suspect is still in custody this morning facing several charges including DUI, grand theft and vandalism. Imagine if you were out and about enjoying the day and saw that happening. I'm having trouble imagining it. It's crazy. You're just on the million dollar yacht. I need a yacht. High class problem. You can have my yacht for new year's eve. I'll steal one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.