Thousands without power after historic nor’easter batters northeast

Some areas of Massachusetts received up to 2 feet of snow, while coastal parts of the state are now dealing with rising flood surge, icy conditions and wind gusts over 70 mph.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live