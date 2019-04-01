Triplets cause double-take at high school basketball game

When one of the triplets was fouled at a high school game in Missouri, another player, his brother, stepped in to take his free throw shot.
1:02 | 01/04/19

Transcript for Triplets cause double-take at high school basketball game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

