Tropical Storm Lane continues to hit Hawaii

More
The storm, downgraded from a hurricane, has sparked wildfires, flooding and mudslides.
2:54 | 08/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Lane continues to hit Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57410859,"title":"Tropical Storm Lane continues to hit Hawaii","duration":"2:54","description":"The storm, downgraded from a hurricane, has sparked wildfires, flooding and mudslides. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/tropical-storm-lane-continues-hit-hawaii-57410859","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.