Transcript for Trump administration considering TikTok ban

Well, George, we want to turn to that story that has concern for your daughter, right? This possible tiktok ban. You heard that right. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo saying overnight that the trump administration is considering banning the popular social media app amid concerns about Chinese influence over the company. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest here. Pierre, good morning. Reporter: T.J., good morning. The war of words escalating between China and the U.S. Government last night. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo saying that the U.S. May ban the Chinese social media app tiktok out of concerns it could lead to spying on U.S. Citizens. He's claiming your personal information is at risk because companies there are required to give their data to the government. Pompeo did not offer any evidence that actual eavesdrop something happening but Pompeo is talking tough. He says he would recommend downloading the popular app, quote, only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese communist party. Robin. A lot of people watching this as you know. Okay, Pierre, thank you.

