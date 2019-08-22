Transcript for Trump backs ending birthright citizenship

Thank very much. To the white house and the president's unpredictable governing style is on display intensifying attacks on a Nate owe alley and American Jews who vote for Democrats. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tracking it all. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning to you. Let's remember what is on the line here this morning. The president is seeking re-election at a time when there is talk of a possible coming recession. So this impulsiveness has led to confusion inside the white house among aides, on capitol hill among those in his own party, not to mention among voters. This morning, president trump seeming to embrace the chaos. For Denmark's prime minister, a fresh insult after he abruptly canceled his state visit because she called his interest in buying Greenland absurd. I thought that the prime minister's statement that it was absurd, that it was an absurd idea was nasty, I thought it was an inappropriate statement. Reporter: And ravrped up his attack on American Jews. You vote for a Democrat you're being very disloyal to jewish people and you're being very disloyal to Israel. Reporter: And while talking China, there was this -- I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it. So I'm taking on China. I'm taking on China on trade. Reporter: From attacks to head-spinning reversals on policy, the president now backtracking even more on background checks after just days ago saying there was a very strong appetite for them. We have a lot of background checks right now. It's a slippery slope and that's what actually you gun owners and a lot of others are concerned with. Reporter: He is reigniting yet another controversy backing an end to birthright citizenship that guarantees citizenship to babies born in the United States enshrined in the 14th amendment. We're looking at that very seriously where you have a baby in our land, you walk over the border, have a baby, congratulations, the baby is now a U.S. Citizen. It's frankly ridiculous. Reporter: It comes as the administration announced another controversial plan to indefinitely detain undocumented migrants caught traveling with their children. But let me just tell you, very much I have the children on my mind. It bothers me very greatly. Reporter: Well, about those kids the American psychological association is now responding saying that research shows higher rates of anxiety and depression among kids held in detention, one study says that kids were ten times more likely to develop a psychiatric disorder, George, this one sure to end up in the courts. But if the administration is successful would be a dramatic change. Reporter: Yeah, it would be a huge one. The government is allowed to hold these kids in detention for 20 days, a rule that's been in place for decades. The change would mean they could stay in detention for months potentially indefinitely. The administration is hoping this is a deterrent for people hoping to come here illegally. Also in politic, two new developments in the race for

