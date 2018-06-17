Transcript for Trump tries to blame Democrats for policy of separating migrant kids and parents

We want to move to politics. And the the president doubling down on his claim that the parents arod children are being separated at the border because of a law by Democrats. There could be change coming this week. Stephanie ras has more from Washington. Reporter: This morning, president trump is set to meet with congress on Tuesday to take on immigration. The this, after doubling down this false statement made in a rare press cference on the white house lawn. I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change eir law. That's their law. Reporter: The president blaming Democrats tweeting Saturday Democrats can fix tir forced family breakup at the border by working with Republicans on new legislation. R a change. Today, undocumented immigrants who cross the border illegally are be charged with a criminal offense instead of a CIV offense, so they're kids are being taken away. Even those individuals seeking asylum. This new zero tolerance policy echoed by the trump administrati before. John Kelly hinted this was coming last ar when he was the head of the department of homeland security. They'll be well cared for as we deal with their parents. Reporr: The president is willing to ease up on the policy if he can get funding for the border wall. The Democrats can come to us, as they actually are, in all fairness. We are talking to them. And they can change the whole border security. We need a wall. Eporter: Lead Democrats say this is all just a shame. He's using children the border now for political purpose. It's shameful. Reporter: Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon visited a facility Housen undocumented kids in MX Allen, Texas, weeks ago. He says he's going back. The story is if you come, fleeing oppression, you'll be arrested as a criminal. Your chiren will be taken away from you. Reporter: There are two migration bills that will be heard on the house floor this week. The first one is a conservative bill. Thsecond a more derate version. The white house says the president will now consider both bills. But tru said initially he would not consider T more moderate measure. Dan?

