Trump blasts ex-aide after new recording released

More
Omarosa Manigault Newman says she has been contacted by the special counsel and, if they call again, "Anything they want I'll share."
3:32 | 08/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump blasts ex-aide after new recording released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57165301,"title":"Trump blasts ex-aide after new recording released","duration":"3:32","description":"Omarosa Manigault Newman says she has been contacted by the special counsel and, if they call again, \"Anything they want I'll share.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-blasts-aide-recording-released-57165301","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.