Transcript for Trump to join presidents at Bush funeral

correspondent Cecilia Vega is there and, Cecilia, we talked a little bit to Jon Karl about this. President trump so far has done everything he could to make sure this funeral goes off without a hitch. Reporter: Yeah, and, George, he's been sticking to the protocol script here but I've got to say he'll have a limited role. The bush family did call the white house over the summer to make it be known he was invited but it's no secret there's been bad blood between this president and so many in the bush family but really for the sake of unity in this country today they are putting that aside. There really has seemed to be this unspoken understanding that this moment is about honoring president bush, not about political fights or showmanship. That image you see, president trump walking across -- heading across the street to the Blair house to visit the bush family along with the first lady, just yesterday here in Washington, Jeb Bush at an event was speaking and said that president trump and the first lady have been really gracious. We've been saying that president trump will not be giving a eulogy but, George, all eyes today on president trump in that church as for the very first time since taking office he will come face-to-face with all the past presidents still living and will be seated in the same row there towards the front of that church. It is going to be remarkable civic ritual. Back to you in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.