Trump, Kim meeting in Vietnam cut short

More
President Donald Trump announced U.S. negotiators walked away over North Korea's insistence on sanctions being relaxed before the country would fully dismantle its nuclear program.
5:43 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, Kim meeting in Vietnam cut short

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61379006,"title":"Trump, Kim meeting in Vietnam cut short","duration":"5:43","description":"President Donald Trump announced U.S. negotiators walked away over North Korea's insistence on sanctions being relaxed before the country would fully dismantle its nuclear program.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-kim-meeting-vietnam-cut-short-61379006","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.