Transcript for Trump lashes out at President Macron as he arrives in Paris

turning now to president trump celebrating the 100th anniversary to the end of world War I this weekend in France. The president firing off on several domestic issues and hours later lashing out at French president Emmanuel macron as he arrived in Paris. That's where ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran is this morning. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning. On a rainy day in Paris, a rainy and windy day, president trump here for that solemn occasion joining leaders from across Europe and the world in commemorating the end of world War I, but his battles on the home front are never very far away. ?????? this morning, a French fanfare greeting president trump as he arrived at the grand elysee palace in Paris to meet with French president Emmanuel macron. Their world famous bromance perhaps a bit chillier now after trump blasted macron in a tweet about military spending as soon as he landed in France, but they were all smiles this morning. The president is here with other world leaders for solemn commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I but the fallout from the naming of his staunch loyalist Matt Whitaker to be new acting attorney general has followed him here. Yesterday before he left Washington trump told reporters he doesn't even know the man. Mr. President, what do you say to all the criticism of Matt Whitaker and the calls for him to recuse himself given what he's said about the -- Well, Matt Whitaker, I don't know Matt Whitaker. Matt Whitaker works for Jeff sessions and he was always extremely highly thought of and he still is but I didn't know Matt Whitaker. Reporter: But listen to what the president said just last month. Well, I never talk about that but I can tell you Matt Whitaker is a great guy. I mean, I know Matt Whitaker. Reporter: But Friday the opposite. Have you talked to Matt Whitaker at all about the -- I didn't speak to Matt Whitaker. I don't know Matt Whitaker. Reporter: Whitaker has visited the oval office several times and is now under fire on multiple fronts including for his strong criticism. The Mueller probe which he now oversees. Truth is there was no collusion with the Russians and the trump campaign. Reporter: Now, when Jeff sessions was attorney general and he recused himself from the Mueller probe, it's because he was a potential witness. He was personally involved in some of the events. Whether Matt Whitaker's expression of a personal viewpoint on the Mueller probe would require recusal is an open question but some Democrats for sure are calling for it, guys. And also raising questions about whether his appointment was constitutional in the first place. Terry, thank you very much. Terry Moran reporting in from Paris this morning.

