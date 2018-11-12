Transcript for Trump to meet Democrats to avoid shutdown

As the president searches for a new chief of staff, he's scrambling to save his campaign promise building a wall on the Mexican border. Trump threatened to shut down parts of the government if congress doesn't fund the wall. Top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer will meet with the president today to see if a deal can be struck. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Both sides here are digging in and there doesn't appear to be much wiggle room for compromise. Both are blaming each other. The president says Democrats are playing political games while Democrats say any shutdown will be the president's fault so here's where things stand. The president is insisting on $5 billion for his wall as part of any deal to fund the government. He knows that with Democrats about to take control of the house here, this is his last best chance to fulfill his promise to build that wall. But Democrats say the president's proposal simply doesn't have the votes. So instead they are offering to extend current funding providing just $1.3 billion for boosted border security. George, they now have until next Friday to try to hammer all of this out. If they don't Washington could be giving Americans and thousands of federal workers a government shutdown for Christmas. The president's original promise was Mexico would pay for that wall. Now to a major new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.