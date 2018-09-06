Transcript for Trump on North Korea summit: 'I've been preparing all my life'

Joining us from Texas is ABC news chief political analyst Matthew dowd. There's Matty ice this morning. Howdy, howdy. Ron is saying howdy. Good morning, good morning. Let's talk about the g7 or the g6 plus 1 as David Wright referenced earlier, so trump is making a case to reinstate Russia. We know that trump approaches most diplomacy from a business perspective. So, why would he want Russia back at the table with our closest allies? Well, to me instead of g7, g8 or g6, it's gee-whiz, why would we add an adversary to a group of folks, our allies, who has been our adversary for 70 years. He feels left out or one on five and maybe he watched the NBA finals and realize even if you're Lebron James, if you're one person against five or six it's not going to work so add Russia as an ally of his in the course of this meeting. It's really a bizarre moment that he would worry more adding Russia than about the relationship he has with the allies already there. Interesting. Matt, we know trump is leaving the g7 early headed to Singapore for this highly anticipated summit with Kim Jong-un. After all the back and forth, Matt, rodman as you mentioned is going to be there. What can both sides realistically expect to accomplish here? Well, I think that the Kim Jong-un is already accomplished much of what he set out to which is put himself on the world stage as a credible leader and now he's got a summit that's come together with the president of the United States and other world leaders. He's now a voice in the world more so than he was a month or two months ago, so I think his accomplishment -- I think what Donald Trump wants to do is begin the dating process. It's not a marriage but the beginning of a dating process so that maybe in the aftermath of this meeting there can be another meeting maybe in the United States and another meeting and that we can achieve denuclearization of the Korean peninsula but I think this is the only beginning of it as I say of the dating process in this from the United States' perspective. Dating process, and trump has tried to temper our expectations and say it's going to be a slow process. So, Matt, great to have you from Texas this morning. Hey, wait, wait, wait, wait. It's the anniversary of secretariat winning -- secretariat winning the triple crown. Are you calling justify? Justify. Justify is going to win the Belmont stakes today and win the triple crown. I'm writing it down. Chief racehorsing correspondent as well. Thank you. Thank you, Matt. Gambler at large. Gambler at large. Much appreciated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.