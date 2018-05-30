-
Now Playing: Trump returns to campaign mode in Tennessee ahead of midterms
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks on panel about eradicating MS-13
-
Now Playing: WH: Trump was referring to MS-13 as 'animals'
-
Now Playing: Trump holds MS-13 roundtable discussion with local officials in New York
-
Now Playing: North Carolina hit by flooding, mandatory evacuations
-
Now Playing: Trump repeats unsubstantiated spy claim at GOP rally
-
Now Playing: Roseanne Barr appears to blame tweet on Ambien
-
Now Playing: DIY wedding: How to make your own rustic and romantic place cards
-
Now Playing: Man gets 'it's a boy' party to celebrate transition
-
Now Playing: 'I'm fine': Valerie Jarrett responds after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet
-
Now Playing: 'Dressing Room Reveal': Durand Jones & the Indications perform
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams looks and plays like a superhero in Nike catsuit
-
Now Playing: DIY wedding: How to make the perfect summer bridal bouquet
-
Now Playing: How to make rustic party favors your guests will love
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old's lemonade stand raises over $5K for baby brother's medical bills
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old raises over $5K for infant brother with rare disease
-
Now Playing: Family thanks man who rescued boy dangling from apartment
-
Now Playing: Mary Kay Letourneau speaks out 20 years after affair with student
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran says you can't have it all
-
Now Playing: Starbucks stores closed nationwide for racial-bias training