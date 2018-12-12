Transcript for Trump on impeachment: 'People would revolt'

Thank you very much. Now to president trump warning in that interview if he is impeached the people would revolt. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is in Washington with more. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning to you. Some Democrats in congress say president trump should be impeached if it's proven those hush money payments paid to porn star stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougal were paid in order to influence the 2016 election. In the new interview president trump says he did nothing wrong. Overnight president trump says he's not worried. There may be talk of impeachment but he tells reuters in a new interview he is in the clear, quote, it's hard to impeach somebody who hasn't done anything wrong and who's created the greatest economy in the history of our country. While unemployment has reached a 49-year low under his administration, stocks are on track for the worst year in a decade. About Democrats discussing impeachment on capitol hill, the president says, quote, I'm not concerned, no, I think that the people would revolt if that happened. This as his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen awaiting sentencing. That was after repeatedly changing his story, even first denying knowing anything about those payments, the president now says it wasn't a campaign contribution. If it were, it's only civil, and if it's only civil, there was no violation based on what we did, okay. But court documents released last week point squarely at the president saying he helped deceive voters ahead of the election. When asked by reuters if he and Cohen discussed campaign finance law, the president shot back, Michael Cohen is a lawyer. I assume he would know what he's doing. And Cohen will learn his fate later today. He is in federal court for his sentencing after pleading guilty to a list of charges. Prosecutors say he deserves substantial prison time looking at maybe four to five years behind bars. Michael Cohen is going to be

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.