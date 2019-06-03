Transcript for Trump to visit tornado-hit Alabama

We turn to the recovery efforts under way from that deadly twister killing 23 people in Alabama. Crews are still searching for those missing and the white house has announced president trump will tour the devastation on Friday. ABC's Steve osunsami is there with the latest. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, to you, Michael. Authorities say there are more than half a dozen people who are still unaccounted for this morning and to give you a sense of their level of concern I want you to see what all of this area looks like from our camera in the sky right now. They're worried these people aren't with friends or family but are instead buried under all of this destruction. A total of 23 people were killed in this storm. Ten of them, we're learning this morning, are from the same family. Brothers, sister, cousins. I had a heartbreaking conversation with the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed here. Her funeral is this weekend. The family says she was investoring her best friend. The best friend is hospitalized this morning, the only person who survived in that house. The friend's father and the fiancee were also killed. A series of funerals are planned and, of course, as you mentioned, the president is visiting here on Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.