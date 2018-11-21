Transcript for Trump's statement of support for Saudi Crown Prince suspected in journalist's death

George, now more on president trump and that decision to stand firmly with Saudi Arabia despite the murder of "Washington post" writer Jamal khashoggi. The murder that the CIA reportedly believes was carried out with the approval of the Saudi crown prince. Our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell is here and has more. Reporter: It's 11 weeks since Jamal khashoggi was murdered and the fact that we and the president is still discussing it shows how deep the crisis it sparked still is. There's always been fears America's relationship and trade with the Saudis might top human rights. The president now making clear where he stands. This morning, president trump standing firmly with Saudi Arabia. If we abandon Saudi Arabia, it would be a terrible mistake. Reporter: Saying this about the Saudi crown prince's alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal khashoggi. The CIA looked at it, study it a lot. They have nothing definitive and the fact is maybe he did, maybe he didn't. Reporter: The president is echoing a remarkable exclamation filled written statement released earlier in the day in which he wrote the world is a very dangerous place and it could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event, maybe he did, maybe he didn't. This in spite of the "Washington post" report that the CIA had concluded the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman himself ordered Jamal khashoggi's killing. Officials say khashoggi who was last seen alive walking into the Saudi consulate in istanbul was assassinated by a Saudi hit squad. Khashoggi's killers reportedly carried syringes, electroshock devices and a cutting blade as they departed istanbul. There's also an audio recording of khashoggi's execution, the president said he didn't want to hear it. It's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape. I've been fully briefed on it. There's no reason for me to hear it. Reporter: The president said the crown prince assured him repeatedly he wasn't involved. And while trump's statement called it, he insists he will not jeopardize America's relationship with the Saudis. I'm not going to destroy the world economy and I'm not going to destroy the economy for our country by being foolish with Saudi Arabia. If we broke with them, I think your oil prices would go through the roof. Reporter: Well, overnight Republican and democratic senators sending a letter demanding the president investigate human rights violations. This is not over yet. Ian, thanks very much. Great to have you here with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.