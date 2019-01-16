Transcript for UK PM May survives crucial no-confidence vote amid Brexit uncertainty

All eyes literati. And sick. Then knows to look that 320. Lives of the net and savvy and that is having. Oh. Look Winona the prime minister. Okay. Mr. speaker I'm pleased that this house has expressed its confidence in the gulf. No okay. Take this responsibility like me and my government will continue it slipped to increase our prosperity. Guarantee. We will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country. Did you give up on the results of the referendum. A I believe this to tears shed by every member of this house. Only have a responsibility. To identify away fool who can secure the backing of the house. To that Sen Dodd proposed a series of meetings between senior parliamentarians. And representatives of the government over the coming days. I'd like to invite the leaders of parliamentary parties to meet with me individually and I would like to start these meetings to notimex. It's discreet yeah. Okay. The government approaches these meetings and constructive spirit and I urge others to do the same. But we must find solutions that Donna good simple and come on sufficient support in this house. I'm designed says we will retention house on Monday to table and amend the promotion and to make a statement about the way forward. The house has put its confidence in this government. I stand ready I stand ready to go. With any member of this house to deliver on Rex six additional little this house retains the confidence of the British people. News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.