Transcript for Uncovering the hidden underworld of cults

We going to tk about a gripping new series called "Cults and extreme belief" that take ace rareook inside controversial gros with former members a it'sted by elizabetrgas whoas just joined a & E as the anchor of "A&E investigatesnd we'll talk to in minute. You deserve a round of applause. Before that let's look at the show. W we think about harmful cults we don't T about our next-door neighbors. Repr: In the new "A&E investates" Elizabeth vargas uncovers the underwld. How thossiblyanipulate followers. I'm responsibleor almost 2,000 ople coming into this group. It sou fun to say it but we waf pe like me. Reporter: Examines the self-help group nxivm. Sara Edmunds sres her S of song she says tk place in a secret sorority assd with nxivm. Night of thebranding, WHE did that happen? The actual branding itself was at Allison Mack's home. Allisonmack's home. Uh-huh. A lotaidut the fact that the brand shows kei Rahimi raniere's ins. Jnessis T most satisfying and purposeful thing've ever done. Reporte one of nxivm's first recruits, "Smallville" act Allison Mack and leader Keh raniere indicate O several ges including sex trafficking. Both have pleadedot guilty. Thiss such fastingstuff, Elizabeth is here a promised you say that thetereotype about who J these groups actuallysn't quite tr I think we all think people whooin at or a group of extreme bfs is some who is gullible, somebody whoht not be very bright body who doesn't have thing else going on in their life and show throughhese reports and through the series that's nottrue. Ny are very smart, very altruistic looking to better themselves or the world andet caught up in these groups that are often dangs. Theup we shod in the piece, nxivm. What is at traction. Self-help gw and only group at is not religious everybody in looking to prove themselves and atts a lot of actresses a artists ING to up their game to be more successful, theerson we T profile is Sarah. She was a member for 12 years, recruited more than 2,000 people into the group. We fol her as shoes to track down some of these pe to tell them I M a terrible mist you need to know the truth Abou what this gro is all about. T do you think drove it out, 9 branding Of course, it was the branding and exps whenou put the frog in a pot O water, if you turneat up slowly the frog doesn't notice, you know, you get into thisup and the one thing they all have in C they cut you off from the outside world. You' in Ano chamber where you only hear this Greek chorus of saying, oh, ye Keith is the most brilliant man in T erse. This is absolutely fine and stop your critical thinking as she calls , yourty to real judge independently becau nobody else around you can Y, this is crazy. Erybody else around you is in theup itself. Would you call it brainwashing. I think T call it brainwashing. Yoow, and I cerly think by everybody's undersing of the word it is ainwashing. They have ceased to be able to think for themselves. Can I just say T I'm very happy that you've got this amazing new job at A&E but as some who worked with you for nearly two decades, I am so -- so many pet ABC news will rely miss you. I'meally going to miss beg here but I can't believe I'm back here tod to say good-bye. We'll keep sucki you back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.