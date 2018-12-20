Transcript for Urgent investigation into mother's death by bullet wound, not a car crash

This one is a murder mystery in Missouri. The search for the killer is under way after police found a mother dead in a car crash. Then they later discovered that she actually died of a gunshot wound and police are investigating this as a homicide. ABC's gio Benitez is here with more. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning. Police have received dozens of leads in the case. She was a real estate agent in sioux fall, South Dakota, reportedly on her way to visit friends in New Mexico but halfway through she was killed on the highway, police say. This morning, investigators in two states are working to solve the murder of a mother of two. Missouri state police say when 40-year-old Melissa peskey was found dead in her car on the side of the interstate it was initially thought to be a tragic car crash. Her children, 5 and 11, surviving uninjured. They were so, so, so in love with their mom. Every time they got the chance they would tell her how much they loved her. Reporter: An autopsy row Veals the real estate agent died from a gunshot wound. An autopsy scheduled for this week actually determined that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound and that that shot was fired from outside the vehicle. Reporter: Peskey's husband saying her wife was on the way to visit friends when she was killed. In 2014 they appeared on TV station KELO talking about the strength of her family. I thank god every single day for our family. We've been through such crazy obstacles and I think it's brought us closer together because of it. They are amazing little miracles. Reporter: The tragedy is similar to another in Georgia this October. A 28-year-old aspiring model crashed into oncoming traffic but when she was taken to the hospital doctors discovered she had actually been shot in the neck. She died from her injuries. Police still have no leads in that case. Meanwhile, peskey's friends are remembering her as a loving mother completely devoted to her children. She was a genuine caring person and she was and is the epitome of what a mother should be. Reporter: And this morning, police have not named any suspect. Now, investigators want anyone with information to come forward right away, of course. Meanwhile, the husband has reportedly gone to Missouri and is being reunited with his children. Such a tough situation. So sad.

