Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects

More
Police examine possible links to other shootings that have recently taken place across the city.
2:15 | 08/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57257765,"title":"Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects","duration":"2:15","description":"Police examine possible links to other shootings that have recently taken place across the city.","url":"/GMA/News/video/urgent-manhunt-nashville-murder-suspects-57257765","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.