Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects More Police examine possible links to other shootings that have recently taken place across the city. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 60 former CIA officers condemn Trump for revoking security clearance

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects

Now Playing: Teen faces charges for pushing friend off bridge

Now Playing: Latest developments in case of Colorado man who allegedly killed family

Now Playing: Fisherman rescued after whale flips boat

Now Playing: Woman creates hilarious Instagram of her #NotEngaged life

Now Playing: After pleading for help in finding them, man arrested in wife, daughters' murders

Now Playing: Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike

Now Playing: Hospital throws baby shower for more than 100 moms

Now Playing: Leon Bridges rocks out Times Square to his hit song 'You Don't Know'

Now Playing: Leon Bridges gives a special live performance of 'Bad Bad News'

Now Playing: Celebrating 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Harlem Gospel Choir performs 'Precious Lord' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Leon Bridges rocks out to 'If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Mel Gibson's son opens up about working with his dad

Now Playing: Leon Bridges preforms 'Beyond' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Catching up with Leon Bridges live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 4 ways to ditch the babysitter and work out with your kids

Now Playing: Smokey Robinson reflects on the legacy of his longtime friend Aretha Franklin

Now Playing: New York University offers free tuition to all medical students Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57257765,"title":"Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects","duration":"2:15","description":"Police examine possible links to other shootings that have recently taken place across the city.","url":"/GMA/News/video/urgent-manhunt-nashville-murder-suspects-57257765","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}