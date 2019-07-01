Transcript for Urgent search for woman accused of killing nail salon owner

Okay, thank you. The urgent search for this woman. Accused of a shocking crime caught on camera. Police say she fled a Las Vegas nail salon without paying. Took off, running over and killing one of the salon's owners. Reporter: This morning, the urgent manhunt for crystal Whipple continues. Police say Whipple killed 51-year-old Ngoc Nguyen without paying for a manicure. It's tragic. Track inch. Reporter: Her mother and grandmother giving us these new photos and urging her to come out of hiding. You can't run, baby. You cannot run. You have to come forward, baby. Reporter: Flis say Whipple left the salon after her credit card was declined. The 21-year-old allegedly telling staff she was going to get cash from her car. Instead, authorities say, she fled. This disturbing vitd Yo shows Nguyen running in front of Whipple's rental car. The car accelerates driving into Nguyen. The suspect's family offering this apology. I'm so sorry that you lost your mom. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive my daughter and my family. We're so sorry. Reporter: And that rental car you saw was found abandoned nearby. No sign of Whipple so far. So anyone with information needs to call the police. Thank you. We switch gears right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.