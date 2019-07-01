Transcript for US troops may remain in Syria for years

Also at the white house, a significant shift in the president's plans to withdraw U.S. Troops from Syria. John Bolton placing new conditions on trump's calls for an immediate pullout. Late Sunday, the president weighed in. We're pulling back in Syria. We're going to be removing our troops. I never said we're doing it that quickly. But we're decimating ISIS. With that being said, we're pulling out of Syria. We're doing it. We won't be finally pulled out until ISIS is gone. Terry Moran. This means that American troops could remain for months and years. And the president had said they would come out immediately. Reporter: He said our boys are coming home and they're coming home now. The administration gave a timetable originally of 30 days. That freaked out ally IFS the region. They were very much concerned. Now the conditions that national security adviser John Bolton has put on it are, one, that ISIS is finally and completely defeated. The president said it hasn't been in Syria. Second, that our kurdish allies are protected. And finally, as long as there are Iranian boots on the ground in Syria there will be American boots on the ground there. This is a kleindown. Secretary Mattis resigned over this. This will be much more coordinated with American allies, who, as I said, were freaking out over the original order. Really, what we have now is a determination to pull out without any real timetable. Terry Moran, thank you. Now the reported capture

