Transcript for Virginia governor refusing to resign after racist photo surfaces

The latest on Ralph Northam facing a firestorm over that racist photo still refusing to resign despite nearly universal calls from members of his own party and now the man in line to replace himunder fire as well. Tom llamas covering it all from Richmond, good morning, Tom. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Governor Northam's allies which are few say he will stay and fight this out. But fellow Democrats say by dragging this on, governor Northam is putting his ego over the state. This morning, Virginia governor Ralph Northam ignoring mounting calls for his resignation including from fellow Democrats who say he's sticking around only to improve his legacy, not the state. I think he's trying to rehabilitate himself and there is a place to do it but it's as a private citizen. Reporter: You think now this is more about him than about the government? I think it's more about his legacy than it is about the government. Yes. Reporter: Northam's trouble started after this racist photo surfaced from his medical school yearbook page. I believe then and now that I am not either of the people in that photo. Reporter: But Northam admitting he did appear in blackface when he dressed up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest in 1984. I had the shoes, I had a glove and I used just a little bit of shoe Polish to put under my or on my cheeks. Reporter: Right now Northam is trying to stick to power and asking for forgiveness. If we get to the point where we feel that we're not effective, that we're not efficient, not only for our caucuses but the commonwealth of Virginia, then we will revisit this and make decisions. Reporter: Next in line is lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax who says he's ready to lead the state if Northam resigns. There's a lot of uncertainty right now in our government. But we always have to be prepared to assume our roles and responsibilities that are given to us. Reporter: But this morning, Fairfax himself is under fire after an unconfirmed report surfaced about an alleged sexual misconduct accusation from 2004. An allegation the lieutenant governor vehemently deny. This is 14 years ago. In fact, when this thing was not only from left field, it's from the planet Mars because it did not happen in the way it's described. Reporter: The situation down here in Virginia getting even more complicated. Now, back to the governor. What about the possibility of impeachment? State lawmakers said yesterday they don't want to go down that route but that doesn't mean the threshold for impeachment which has to do with a mental or physical impairment, they hope the governor does the right thing and steps down. Tom, thank you.

