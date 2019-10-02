Transcript for Winter storm wreaks havoc on the Pacific Northwest

Well, the west coast is digging out this morning from a major winter storm that dumped several inches of snow. They are bracing for even more, believe it or not. Let's go to rob with the latest. Good morning, rob. There is more action getting more active here on both coasts. You can see the radar getting frisky with rain and snow and showing up in the middleon of the country ands is what brought all that snow to the pacific northwest, now diving into California. We have two more down to California, and this is as parts of the northwest dig out after what's becoming really an historic amount of snow this month. Reporter: This morning, that winter storm slamming the northwest with heavy snow, ice and wind. In Washington state, near whiteout conditions wreaking havoc for drivers. Up to 20 inches of snow falling in some places. The dangerous conditions causing accidents. This car flipping over and this truck buried so EP in snow the driver had to be rescued. Just north of Seattle, fierce, high winds up to0 miles per hour whipping through bringing down trees and power lines. Meanwhile, Portland also getting hit. Nearly 5 inches of snow blanketing the eastern part of the city. The slick roads challenging for drivers. Some being forced to get out andand take a look at this SUV stuck for two hours, pinned by a tanker. It was pretty squished. Reporter: Rescuers had to help him out. All this as more storms approach northwest cities already covered in a rarely seen amnt of snow. Good morning, rob. Hello, everyone. Meteorologist Amy freeze with the accuweather forecast. Early sunshine, and the windchill in the the teens. High of 39 tonight. Tonight, dropping off to 29, snow developing south and west of us, and it will be below freezing. We could see the flurries lingering into morning. Widely scattered, light snow, creating slick travel tomorrow morning before the temperatures get to 40 degrees. Another round of snow Monday into Tuesday, and Tuesday is actually an accuweather alert for the accumulating snow, ice, and rain to we'll have much more on the storms that are heading towards the east coast. Will Boston finally get dig out of the snow deficit, Dan? We'll see. There is no shame in Boston right now. I'm just teasing. Winning streak sports-wise. They need to be proud. It's really cold.

