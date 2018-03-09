Woman allegedly killed husband using eye drops

More
Lana Clayton, 52, of South Carolina, was charged with murdering her husband, Stephen Clayton, after an autopsy found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline in his system.
2:04 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman allegedly killed husband using eye drops
We turn to bizarre case South Carolina. A woman facing charges for murder after policeay she slowly poisoned other husband with over-e-counter eye drops. ABC's Maus Moore has the Ory. Rcus, goodning to you. Reporter: Look, Dan, good morning you this. Is truly bizarre case. Police are saying that course of several days in , this woman carried out an alleged plot to murder her husbd by poisoning him and he D what he was drinking. From the outside I have seemed af Stephen a Lana Clayton lived a charmed L in this South Carolina mansion but thisorning allegns are emerging of what authoties say plot to murder H hf four years. She admitted to poisong him with eye dropsedly spiking his glasses Ofer THR days a row.entually kill the 64-year-old. We don't hav a clear-cut on whyhe committed the ime tt shed O what kind of motheay have had. Ter: ABC news obtain the arrest warrant THA concludes he die aft I ingesting toxic Lites of tetrahydline. When wall in large enough ses it can cause R used the liq ich is normally eye drops and put in food with owledge. Reporte according the nationalap point center % all poisonings are inional. Stephen's family is shocked mortified at of hen's death. Bond awaiting R appearance. We said thisry was bizarre and we through. Rcus, thanyou very much. Reallyreciate . Well,up, a B

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57572449,"title":"Woman allegedly killed husband using eye drops","duration":"2:04","description":"Lana Clayton, 52, of South Carolina, was charged with murdering her husband, Stephen Clayton, after an autopsy found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline in his system.","url":"/GMA/News/video/woman-allegedly-killed-husband-eye-drops-57572449","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.