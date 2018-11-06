Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs

More
A 12-foot alligator is believed to have attacked and killed Shizuka Matsuki, 47, who was walking her dogs near a lake in Plantation, Florida.
2:28 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55802221,"title":"Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs","duration":"2:28","description":"A 12-foot alligator is believed to have attacked and killed Shizuka Matsuki, 47, who was walking her dogs near a lake in Plantation, Florida.","url":"/GMA/News/video/woman-apparently-killed-alligator-walking-dogs-55802221","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.