Transcript for Women describe working for Trump as undocumented immigrants

And now to new questions for president trump after two women came forward saying they were undocumented immigrants while working at president trump's new Jersey golf course. One says she often came into contact with the president, making his bed and doing his laundry. Now they are speaking out angry over the way trump talks about immigrants. ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas had a chance to speak with them. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. These women paint a picture of the exact type of business president trump calls out, the women tell us they don't know nor have any proof president trump knew they were working illegally but they allege people who work for him did. This morning, president ump's business hit with accusations in stark contrast to his stance on illegal immigration and "The new York Times" reporting that the trump organization employed at least two undocumented immigrants at its luxury golf club in bedminster, New Jersey. Victorina morales and Sandra Diaz say they were both hired as housekeepers even though they came into the country illegally. You were working there with a fake green card. Uh-huh. Reporter: Yes, she says. Morales says her job included cleaning both Mr. Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump's personal residences. What exactly did you do for the trump family. "Clean the house, clean the bathroom, make his bed," she says. He told you he liked workers from Guatemala. "Yes, he liked the way we worked." They admit they were working with false documents and say other undocumented immigrants worked at bedminster and some managered helped coordinate getting false green cards and worker permits. You told them, you told staff at the golf club you didn't have the right papers and they still gave you a job. "Yes," she says. President trump called out businesses who employ undocumented immigrants and when he opened his hotel in Washington -- We didn't have one illegal immigrant on the job. Everybody knows it. Reporter: Now, one of those women, Sandra Diaz says she has a green card but no longer works there. The other, Victorina morales does not and was scheduled to work schedule but has since quit. The white house refusing to comment on this one, guys. But the trump organization telling us we have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have strict hiring practices. If any employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately. Guys. Wow. Thank you, Tom.

