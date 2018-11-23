Wu Tang Clan donates coats to people in need

More
The hip-hop group donated coats to the annual "GMA" Warm Coats and Warm Hearts drive, organized in partnership with Burlington and Delivering Good.
0:29 | 11/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wu Tang Clan donates coats to people in need

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59374351,"title":"Wu Tang Clan donates coats to people in need","duration":"0:29","description":"The hip-hop group donated coats to the annual \"GMA\" Warm Coats and Warm Hearts drive, organized in partnership with Burlington and Delivering Good. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/wu-tang-clan-donates-coats-people-59374351","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.